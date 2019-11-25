Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham appeared on Lou Dobbs Tonight last week and, instead of refuting John Bolton’s allegation that the White House had blocked his Twitter account, suggested that a guy who has been active on Twitter for nearly a decade and has more than 847,000 followers is just too old to understand how it works.
I wrote about this (with video) on Crooks and Liars yesterday. Do check it out.
And I thought no-one would ever come close to Spicer and Suckabee Handers…