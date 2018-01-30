My fellow Americans: "State of the Union address" and "Donald Trump" are two phrases that should never appear in the same sentence. But, alas, this is where we find ourselves in these United States of America today.

Thus, I have no choice but to at least offer our readers an opportunity to comment upon Trump's address tonight.

I'm especially interested in how the event is reported and/or analyzed on various news outlets.

We already know that Fox News will be overwhelmed by Trump's awesomeness. It's just a matter of the specifics.

So if you can stomach watching tonight's pageantry, feel free to weigh in. If not, you are free to add your thoughts and observations, too.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Creative Commons license)