“Clueless” Stacey Dash just put a few more nails in the coffin of her 2018 congressional campaign with her enthusiastic support for Donald Trump’s “both sides” remarks about Charlottesville white supremacists. She was also – yes, clueless – in her declaration that Obamacare should be repealed first and that she’d look for solutions later.

As MSNBC host Ari Melber suggested, Dash has little chance of winning her race given that her district went 83% for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

But to say that Dash didn’t help herself in her MSNBC appearance yesterday would be an understatement. The former Fox News contributor, who was fired last year after a shockingly poor record as a pundit, looks on her way to outdo herself as a shockingly poor candidate.

Our first clue to Dash’s cluelessness came when Melber asked her about the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California over its “sanctuary” policies for immigrants.

“We have to respect law enforcement, we have to respect laws,” Dash said. When asked by Melber to elaborate, she said, “That’s it.”

Later, she said ObamaCare should be fully repealed. “Of course, there’ll be another solution but Obamacare is not working,” she said blithely about those who will lose their ObamaCare health insurance. But she was unapologetically oblivious about any replacement. “That’s where I’m gonna go and listen and pay attention and have a dialogue to come up with a solution,” she said.

“So you won’t tell us yet, though, what the solution is?” Melber asked.

“No,” Dash replied.

Then Dash sent her brain-dead candidacy down in flames with her approval of Trump’s supportive remarks for the white supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville last summer.

DASH: I think he’s absolutely right. They were two extreme sides. And here’s what it boils down to: our right. They had a right to assemble. Both sides had a right. But they were both extremes. And here’s where I said in the beginning: We have to listen to each other. If we do not listen, there will be no solutions. It’s just a bunch of banter and noise.

MELBER: If the white supremacists were the hate on one side, what was the hate that would be equivalent to that on the other side? That’s what has enraged so many people about those comments the president made and stands by. There was not another hate group there. It was the white supremacists in Charlottesville that had organized those rallies. What other hate do you see there?

DASH: No, I’m not saying that there was hate on the other side or that I’m justifying the hate on the other side. What I’m saying, what their constitutional right was and they were exercising that. There should be no hate at all. Hate is not the answer. … And that is what the president said. He wasn’t siding with the neo-Nazis.

[…]

What happened? It became violent, didn’t it? So violence on either side is no good. … I’m not here to judge. The only one who can judge is God. Do I know every person in the Neo-Nazi party, if they have a good heart or not? No, I don’t.

Dash seemed to be arguing that more hate is not the answer to white supremacist hate and that listening is more fruitful than blanket condemnation. But that is not what Trump said. In the clip played by Melber, Trump said, “There’s blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it and you don’t have any doubt about it, either.” This was after a young anti-white-supremacist protester was murdered. Trump sounded angry and defiant, not at all like someone looking to broker reconciliation and understanding. Unfortunately, Dash couldn't seem to tell the difference.

Watch Dash deal more death blows to her candidacy below, from MSNBC’s March 8, 2018 The Beat with Ari Melber.