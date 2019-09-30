Actress and former Fox News contributor Stacey Dash was arrested in Florida yesterday for domestic violence against her husband. She claims it was self-defense.

Variety reports:

A Pasco County police report obtained by Variety details the alleged incident: The actress became involved in a “verbal argument” at roughly 7:45 p.m. She allegedly pushed the victim, resulting in red scratch marks on the victim’s arm, and then slapped the victim. Dash was taken into custody on suspicion of domestic battery and transported to the Land O’ Lakes detention facility, which is about 25 miles north of Tampa, without further incident.

According to CNN, she posted bail and was released this morning.

TMZ has some of the gossipy details:

A source close to Dash tells TMZ she acted in self-defense. The source claims Stacey's husband attacked first, attempting to choke Stacey and she defended herself ... which resulted in him getting scratches on his arms. We're told Stacey is the one who called 911, and she was arrested because she didn't have any marks on her but her husband did.

…

The couple just got hitched last spring in a secret wedding ceremony down in the Sunshine State. Not much is known about her hubby of 1 year, other than the fact that he's a lawyer. It's Stacey's fourth marriage.

Dash was an ardent Trump supporter on Fox. She made such statements as, “I’d want a guy like that running my country,” in 2015 and, in 2016 she claimed she had a plan to win the black vote for Trump. But just days after the inauguration, Fox fired her.

In 2018, she declared herself a candidate for Congress in California’s 44th district, which Hillary Clinton won by a whopping 70%. But she dropped out of the race fewer than five weeks later, saying that “the “overall bitterness” of politics as well as “the rigors” of campaigning and holding office “would be detrimental to the health and well being of my family.”

It’s not clear if her defense of Donald Trump’s Charlottesville comments as “absolutely right” had anything to do with her decision to end her campaign. But you can watch that shocking interview below, from MSNBC’s March 8, 2018 The Beat with Ari Melber.