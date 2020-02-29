The polls just closed and Joe Biden has already been declared the winner. So his victory must be pretty decisive.
(Biden caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.)
Ellen commented 2020-02-29 19:40:16 -0500 · Flag
Oops, my player was on delay. So I’ve got primary coverage now.
Ellen commented 2020-02-29 19:37:52 -0500 · Flag
MSNBC is playing Pence spinning his shameful HIV response as not his fault.
Ellen commented 2020-02-29 19:37:29 -0500 · Flag
I haven’t been able to watch TV so don’t know what the other results are.