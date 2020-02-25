Tonight is the last Democratic presidential candidates’ debate before the South Carolina primary on Saturday and Super Tuesday next week. It may be the last opportunity for some of the candidates.

The debate starts at 8 PM ET and will be hosted by CBS News. There will be seven candidates on the stage: Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.

CBS News lays out all the ways to watch:

Stream on CBSN via the video player in this article or across a number of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. You can also watch live on CBS All Access with a free trial. The debate will be live-streamed on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

You can watch it right here at NewsHounds with me. But feel free to share your thoughts and observations from anywhere, below.

(Candidates’ image via screen grab)