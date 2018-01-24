Tomi Lahren, who could be thought of as “Ann Coulter For Millennials, Now With Less Charisma, More Venom!” can’t seem to handle the fact that black NFL players exercise their Constitutional rights of protest.

Fox’s white hope for younger viewers nearly melted during a rant on Fox & Friends today over the NFL’s decision not to publish in its Super Bowl program an ad by a group called AMVETS urging viewers to stand during the national anthem.

Raw Story explains:

“It’s now become too political or too controversial to ask Americans to stand for the American flag,” [Lahren] complained. “That used to be a given, that used to be something that all Americans were proud to do regardless of political affiliation, race, gender — that used to be a given! And now it’s not!” “And we have the NFL, in part, to thank for that,” the Fox News contributor continued. “What have they done for the last two seasons? They’ve bent over backwards for activist groups and spit in the face of patriotic Americans, veterans and our military. And now they don’t want to be too political, give me a break.”

Of course, by “activist groups,” Lahren really means “African Americans” and those in solidarity with their #TakeAKnee protests over police brutality and for more racial justice. So her charge that their First-Amendment exercise “spit[s] in the fact of patriotic Americans” is another Fox News dog whistle that suggests blacks are anti-American and that a race baiter like her is superior.

FACT CHECK: Despite Lahren’s inflammatory accusation that the NFL opposed a desire for “standing for the American flag,” the NFL rejected the ad because, it said, the game program “is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams and the Super Bowl. …It’s never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement.” The NFL also reportedly approved an ad from the VFW that said, “We Stand for Veterans” and tried to find a workaround with AMVETS, including an ad stating, “Please stand for our veterans.”

Not one of the three Fox & Friends cohosts challenged Lahren’s malicious suggestions.

But if the national anthem really means so much to Lahren, she should be even more upset that her president couldn’t manage to sing its lyrics when he took to the field at the college football national championship game a few weeks ago.

But don’t hold your breath.

Watch Lahren's hatriotic histrionics below, from the January 24, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Raw Story.