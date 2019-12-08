Donald Trump threw a Twitter temper tantrum today after Fox News Sunday dared to host Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) to talk about Trump’s coming impeachment.

It’s not as though it was a softball interview. Host Chris Wallace repeatedly challenged Cicilline on the phone logs released by the House Intelligence Committee showing that ranking member Devin Nunes engaged in several phone calls with indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, e.g.

But Cicilline’s talk about the coming impeachment was apparently too much for Trump’s tender ego. He whined about Fox’s “pathetic” pandering to “losers” such as Cicilline as well as Democrats Rep. Eric Swalwell and Rep. Pramila Jayapal. All three serve on the House Judiciary Committee which will be drawing up the articles of impeachment.

Don’t get why @FoxNews puts losers on like @RepSwalwell (who got ZERO as presidential candidate before quitting), Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and others who are Radical Left Haters? The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders. Pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

As Mediaite noted, all three of the Congresspeople clapped right back at the Crybaby in Chief:

.@realDonaldTrump, while you’re busy tweeting insults, we’re busy working to honor our oath of office to protect and defend the constitution and safeguard our democracy. @JoeNeguse pic.twitter.com/dsUVaQWbQA — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) December 8, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump: While you’re tweeting at us, Mr. President, we are working to uphold the Constitution and keep you accountable. https://t.co/8zkniC0fQ7 pic.twitter.com/JUGmLFZ6pQ — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 8, 2019

While you’re tweeting at us, Mr. President, we are working to uphold the Constitution and keep you accountable. https://t.co/cgVwVxXytG pic.twitter.com/2Zt8E71HlB — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 8, 2019

Watch the interview with Cicilline that triggered Trump below, from the December 8, 2019 Fox News Sunday.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)