The tender feelings of D-list Trump supporter Antonio Sabàto, Jr. are very sore over celebrity protests of Donald Trump’s inauguration. And he got a friendly Fox Business Network platform to make threatening noises such as, “This has gotta end” and “We’re gonna stand up to this.”

FBN’s “Risk & Reward” show has been going after celebrities who don't like Trump and are protesting the inauguration.Trump cheerleader, I mean host Elizabeth MacDonald began her discussion with Sabàto by saying, “Celebrity protests continue on the eve of President-elect Trump being sworn in.”

She mentioned a pre-inauguration protest in New York that will feature Mayor Bill de Blasio as well as Hollywood celebrities such as Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore and Alec Baldwin.

MacDonald then introduced Sabàto and noted that he will be the emcee for the “Great American Inaugural Ball” honoring the country’s military.

MacDonald asked, “Do celebrities have a free speech right to protest?”

Sabàto said they do but then whined, “I think it’s got to stop. At this point, it’s a sign of being a bully.”

This from the guy who previously said on FOX that President Barack Obama is not a true Christian and sounded the “secret Muslim” dog whistle.

“I grew up hating bullies. I don’t like bullies,” Sabàto said. “I don’t like people telling me what to do.”

“If I don’t agree with what they’re doing, then I don’t work in Hollywood,” Sabàto continued. “If I don’t agree with President Obama, then I can’t work in this industry. That’s just a bunch of bull and it cannot go on anymore.”

But he had no problem telling others what to do as he started in on people who don't agree with him. First, he targeted those who criticized actress Nicole Kidman for saying it’s time to support Trump. Sabàto said, “That’s worse than socialism. That’s looking back to the Russians invading Europe … That’s a communist party and that’s wrong.”

“I think it’s OK to protest,” Sabàto graciously allowed. “But enough is enough. President Trump is our next president whether you like it or not and they gotta stop with this bullying.”

Really? Protesting Trump is bullying? Then what were all the attacks Sabàto made on President Obama?

MacDonald didn’t question the double standard. Instead, she read a quote from actress Zoe Saldana suggesting that Trump won because of Hollywood's bullying behavior:

"We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies…We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him [Trump] and that are believing in his promises."

When asked if Saldana is getting criticism, Sabàto responded by making it about himself: “I’ve been criticized for the last 18 months.” And though he previously claimed that he can’t work if he doesn’t agree with the liberal mindset, Sabàto now boasted, “I’m still working, doing what I love to do.”

Then he made his threat to Trump opponents: “This has gotta end, we’re gonna stand up to this. This is a sign of communism and we’re gonna put these people on - they have to be looked at for what they’re doing…This has got to stop.”

Sabàto also said Hillary Clinton “lost big.” However her popular vote win, by nearly three million votes, suggests otherwise.

MacDonald didn’t challenge that either. She ended by saying, “We love having you on the show. Come back soon.”

Watch the Trumper-snowflake whining below, from the January 16, 2017 Risk & Reward show on Fox Business Network.