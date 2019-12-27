Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro made a return visit to Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update to discuss Donald Trump’s impeachment after acknowledging she had imbibed two bottles of wine.

“Pirro” began with a holiday wish, Fox News style: “To my Christian friends, I want to say, ‘Merry Christmas.’” Then she shouted angrily, “And to all you Jewish and Muslim folks out there, I said Merry Christmas!!”

When asked by Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost if she was drunk, “Pirro” said “Oh, Colin, please! I just had a glass of wine with dinner.” Then, as she held a glass of “wine” during this appearance, “Pirro” admitted she had had two bottles of wine for dinner.

Strong justified the indulgence, saying, “I’ve been celebrating” because “Donald Trump has the deep state on the run. These FBI traitors thrive on the dark, but President Trump has turned on the light, and now they’re scattering like little cucarachas.”

“Devin Nunes is going to give ‘em hell!” Strong whooped.

But when told by Colin Jost that Nunes “has been accused of meeting with Russian operatives” she “vomited” on his suit. Her distress was even worse when he told her that a Fox poll found that 54% want Trump impeached.

Have some Christmas week laughs on Pirro, Trump and Nunes below, via Saturday Night Live.

And Happy Holidays to all!