In case you missed it, Cecily Strong was hilarious as Jeanine Pirro trying to cheer up an impeachment-depressed “Donald Trump” in Saturday Night Live’s cold open last weekend.

Trump, as played by Alec Baldwin, tried in vain to get help from the SNL versions of Rudy Giuliani, William Barr, Mike Pence, the Trump sons and Kanye West. He turned to Pirro for a pep talk,.

“You’ve come to the right place,” Strong assured “Trump.” “Who’s my special beautiful boy? … Who makes every woman’s eyes pop out of her skull and go AWOOGA?”

Then, after “Trump” said, “This whistleblower thing, it just won’t go away,” Pirro told him, “Well, if you really want someone to go away, you know who to call.”

So Trump called Live Schreiber, thinking he was the real Ray Donovan.

Watch it below, from the September 29, 2019 Saturday Night Live, for some late-night laughs during this very serious time. It’s funny the second time, too!