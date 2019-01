Saturday Night Live’s Alex Moffat was a terrific Tucker Carlson last night as was Kate McKinnon’s Wilbur Ross providing Marie Antoinette-ish advice to unpaid government workers. Cecily Strong was funny as Jeanine Pirro, too. And then Steve Martin as Roger Stone!

Have some laughs on Fox News and Trumpers below, from the January 26, 2019 Saturday Night Live.