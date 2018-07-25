Fox host Tucker Carlson’s “invitation” to attorney Michael Avenatti was little more than an excuse to goad him with insults such as "creepy porn lawyer," then go after him for refusing to come on the show. But in the middle of Carlson's attack, he inadvertently acknowledged that Avenatti would have demolished Rudy Giuliani had the two appeared together as Avenatti requested.

Carlson claimed he wanted to host Avenatti, out of a concern for “fairness.” But if Carlson seriously wanted the interview, he would not insist on referring to Stormey Daniels' attorney as “Creepy Porn Lawyer.”

Here’s how Carlson described the so-called invitation:

CARLSON: Well, in the interests of public safety, we’ve repeatedly warned you about the dangers of the creepy porn lawyer you often see on television. Keep your kids away from him, obviously.

Nevertheless, this is a news show. We want to be fair. So we have a standing invitation for the creepy porn lawyer to appear on this program whenever he desires. We contacted him repeatedly with this offer and he says he will appear but only on three conditions.

First, we must stop using our completely accurate “Creepy Porn Lawyer” nickname. He doesn’t like it. Second, we must issue a public apology for calling him “The Creepy Porn Lawyer.” And third, he must appear alongside Rudy Giuliani, presumably so that he will have a food source.

Wait a minute! Carlson had just revealed that Giuliani wouldn’t be the one eating up a “creepy porn lawyer” for lunch. Instead, Carlson was suggesting that Avenatti would devour Giuliani! And that was at least part of the reason for refusing Avenatti’s requests.

CARLSON: We, of course, refused these conditions. We don’t stand for conditions and we said he could appear alone as he does on every other cable channel. Or alongside Alan Dershowitz who’s publicly offered to debate him.

Translation: Dershowitz would not get eaten alive like Giuliani.

CARLSON: His response, and we’re quoting now: “I am happy to come on your show and debate Rudy Giuliani, who actually represents the President. Or any other lawyer that actually represents the President.”

We repeated our offer. Creepy Porn Lawyer is welcome to come on a show with a real audience whenever he likes with the same conditions he gives to other shows.

His response was this: Quote, “Tucker Carlson is an unethical journalist and a hack.”

Well, our feelings are not hurt. That invitation remains open. The Creepy Porn Lawyer can join any time he has time. And he may have a lot of time coming up, we expect.

I’m not sure what Carlson meant by that last line. But one thing I do know: insisting on calling a prospective guest “Creepy Porn Lawyer” is no way to get someone on your show. Given Avenatti’s prevalence on other cable news shows, I doubt he’ll be so desperate for airtime that he’d be interested in visiting Tucker Carlson Tonight any time soon.

Even Carlson has to know that.

Watch the smarmy “invitation” below, from the July 25, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.