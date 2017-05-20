Sheriff David Clarke, on his way out of the scandal-ridden jail he manages in Wisconsin and into the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security, has been fingered as a plagiarist by CNN.

The same CNN “KFile” team that caught more than 50 instances of plagiarism by Monica Crowley, a former Fox News contributor then on her way to the Trump administration as a deputy national security adviser, has now caught at least 47 instances of plagiarism by Clarke. Clarke never became a contributor but his inflammatory hate mongering against African Americans and on behalf of Donald Trump made him a Fox News fave.

The KFile team explains what it found out about Clarke's thesis:

Clarke, a visible surrogate for Trump during the campaign known for his incendiary rhetoric, earned a master’s degree in security studies at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. In his thesis, “Making U.S. security and privacy rights compatible,” Clarke failed to properly attribute his sources at least 47 times. […] In a statement, a spokesperson for the Naval Postgraduate School said standard procedure would be to launch an investigation into a thesis when allegations of plagiarism are made.

The Hill reported that Clarke’s thesis has since been deleted from the Naval Postgraduate School’s website.

CNN noted that after trying to contact Clarke for comment, he attacked KFile on Twitter: “This @CNN hack @KFILE oppo research MO is to accuse plagiarism. I’m next. Did it to Rand Paul, Monica Crowley et al.” In another tweet Clarke wrote about KFile, “Guy is a sleaze bag. I’m on to him folks.”

But I don’t see Clarke refuting KFile's actual allegations or evidence.

Crowley resigned from her White House position before it began.

Trump seems to have a thing for plagiarists. In addition to Crowley and now Clarke, let’s not forget Melania Trump’s RNC speech.

For a taste of how frighteningly unhinged Clarke is, check out his suggestion that anti-Trump protesters should be “hit first and hit hard” with physical violence below, during a March 19, 2016 visit to Fox & Friends. Fox host Tucker Carlson didn’t challenge Clarke’s violent rhetoric. Instead, Carlson said, ““Sheriff, it’s great to see you this morning. Thanks a lot for joining us.”