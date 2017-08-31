David Clarke, the hate-mongering, violence-endorsing, race-baiting, plagiarist, possible future criminal – and Fox fave, suddenly resigned from his position as Sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today.

The New York Times reports:

The clerk, George L. Christenson, said in an interview that his office had received a resignation letter from Mr. Clarke at 3:16 p.m. local time. The resignation was to take effect at the end of the day. “After almost 40 years serving the great people of Milwaukee County, I have chosen to retire to pursue other opportunities,” Mr. Clarke, who is leaving office with more than a year remaining in his term, said in a statement later Thursday. “I will have news about my next steps in the very near future.”

Donald Trump loves Clarke, too. At one point, he was under consideration to head the Department of Homeland Security. Here’s a taste of Clarke from what we wrote about him at the time:

You may recall that Clarke has repeatedly encouraged violence against people who don’t think like he does. Most notably, there was his recent tweet suggesting it was time for pitchforks and torches against the White House, Congress, the Department of Justice and more: It's incredible that our institutions of gov, WH, Congress, DOJ, and big media are corrupt & all we do is bitch. Pitchforks and torches time pic.twitter.com/8G5G0daGVN — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) October 15, 2016 Not surprisingly, once Trump won, Clarke was against protests. He even had the gall or the stupidity, or both, to hold up a copy of the Constitution as he suggested the right to protest was not enshrined in it. These temper tantrums from these radical anarchists must be quelled. There is no legitimate reason to protest the will of the people. pic.twitter.com/G502pwNSN9 — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) November 10, 2016 Clarke has also boasted on Fox News that he said African Americans were living in hell before Donald Trump did. And speaking of living in hell, an inmate recently died of thirst in Clarke’s jail.

Think Progress notes that Clarke’s resignation re-opens the prospect of his joining the Trump administration, especially with key security jobs vacant. In fact, the DHS top job is open again, since the previous DHS secretary, John Kelly, became White House chief of staff in late July.

However, The Washington Post reported that Clarke will likely join a pro-Trump outside group:

According to a person close to Clarke, he is likely to join an outside group that supports the president’s agenda. An announcement is likely as early as next week. A second person familiar with the matter said that Clarke was not expected to join the Trump administration. Both persons spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Could that “outside group that supports the president’s agenda” be Fox News?

Stay tuned!

If you’re not familiar with Clarke, check out his March 19, 2016 visit to Fox & Friends, below, for a taste.