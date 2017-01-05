Fox’s favorite black-attacking Sheriff, David Clarke, also esteemed by Donald Trump, suggested that the solution to crime in Chicago is some kind of authoritarian lack of concern for civil liberties, especially those of African Americans.

Clarke visited Fox’s Hannity show last night to discuss what guest and Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt called “a tragic uptick in violent crime,” especially in “the president’s home town of Chicago.”

Clarke had a point when he said that if the same murder rate was occurring in a rich, white neighborhood, more would be done. But the “concern” expressed by Hannity and Clarke was more about using black victims as political fodder than about viable solutions. Media-savvy Clarke seems to know that the more anti-black inflammatory rhetoric he uses, the more Fox News loves him.

CLARKE: Here’s what’s wrong in Chicago. It’s not the Chicago police department. It’s the fact that Mayor Emanuel has allowed Black Lives Matter and the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union, to run the Chicago police department. They are setting policy, procedure and standard operating positions.

In the first place, it’s ludicrous to say that Black Lives Matter and the ACLU are “running” the police. But what Clarke means is that the police are too sensitive to civil liberties and African Americans. His comment echoes the recent sentiments of Chicago’s disgraced ex-police superintendent, Garry McCarthy, who has recently taken to the airwaves to blame Black Lives Matter for the rise in crime and promoting “a state of lawlessness.”

It’s also hypocritical of Clarke to complain about Mayor Rahm Emanuel shirking his responsibilities when Clarke has done exactly that in his own day job as Sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, despite a spike in homicides in his jurisdiction.

But Clarke is a showboating Trump supporter and a black-attacking African American so what’s not to love if you’re Trump press agent Fox News host Sean Hannity and his segregation-apologist pal, Fox host Ainsley Earhardt?

When closing the segment, Earhardt swooned over the “awesome” news that Clarke has a book coming out, saying that it will surely top the bestseller list “because our viewers are the best and they support you and love you.”

Not surprisingly, Master Baiter of Race Hannity did not correct Clarke's ridiculous exaggeration about the Chicago police. Instead, Hannity quickly changed the subject to his own “solution” to (black) crime and it sounded a lot like Donald Trump’s: implementing “stop and frisk” across America. And never mind that the African Americans Hannity, et al. were pretending to care about hate it.

Apparently, "the blacks" just don’t know what’s good for them, like these three do.

Watch the concern trolling that barely disguised a yearning to crack down harder on African Americans below, from the January 4, 2017 Hannity.