Jon Stewart was on Capitol Hill today where he was infuriated by Congress’ failure to fully fund the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund. After the hearing, Stewart spent more than 10 minutes chatting with Fox News host Shepard Smith.

It would be an understatement to say that Stewart is no Fox News fan. But the 9/11 fund is a cause very dear to Stewart’s heart and he has previously appeared on the network on the fund's behalf. And, of course, Smith is one of the few decent journalists at Fox (though I would argue he serves to enable the propaganda by giving the network cover to call itself a news channel).

Stewart and Smith had a substantive conversation about why Stewart got so angry during his appearance in Congress today and his desire to see the fund, whose benefits were recently reduced due to the number of claims, properly and fully funded once and for all. CBS News has the backstory:

Congress passed the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act in 2010, over opposition from some Republicans who balked at its $7 billion price tag. The act was reauthorized in 2015 for 90 years. But a portion of the law — the Victim Compensation Fund — was only funded for five years, through the end of 2020. The fund aimed to provide necessary financial support for the thousands who suffered serious medical issues, including a spate of cancer diagnoses, after the 2001 attacks.

“It’s irresponsible, it’s disingenuous” for the “so-called fiscal hawks” who “passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut for Exxon” not to provide full benefits for the 9/11 victims, Stewart said, calling the extra funds needed “a rounding error off of the deficit.” He also called out the “stunning” hypocrisy of the members who extol the first responders on Twitter, then vote against funding.

Smith asked Stewart and his posse of first responders what viewers can do. Contact your members of Congress, was the answer.

“Either 9/11 was a priority or it wasn’t,” Stewart added. “But your deeds have to at some point match your tweets and your words.”

“No amount of money is going to end the suffering and the grieving that these men and women have to endure," Stewart continued. "But they [Congress] can stop making it worse. They can stop adding uncertainty and stress and financial hardship to the lives of these folks. That’s all this is about."

That’s when Smith responded, “You’re such a great guy.”

Stewart laughed wryly.

Smith also suggested he'd like Stewart to come back and discuss politics. “I never ask you during these segments about anything else because that would steal the headline but I hope you’ll come back … Let’s talk about something else.”

I hope so, too. Whether on Fox or not, Jon Stewart, your voice is needed for the rest of your country, also.

Meanwhile, watch him go to bat for the 9/11 first responders below, from the June 11, 2019 Shepard Smith Reporting.