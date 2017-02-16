While most of Fox News' reaction to Donald Trump’s press conference ranged from friendly to slobbering, anchor Shepard Smith had a vastly different reaction.

Transcript excerpt via Media Matters:

SMITH: [Trump] keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we’re some kind of fools for asking the question. Really? Your opposition was hacked and the Russians were responsible for it and your people were on the phone with Russia on the same day it was happening and we’re fools for asking the questions? No, sir, we’re not fools for asking these questions and we demand to know the answer to this question. You owe this to the American people. Your supporters will support you either way. If your people were on the phone with—what were they saying? We have a right to know. We absolutely do, and that you call us “fake news” and put us down like children for asking these questions on behalf of the American people, is inconsequential. The people deserve that answer, at very least.

Interestingly, Fox News left out Smith’s criticism from its online video of the segment. But I found the full segment on YouTube. You can watch Smith unload on Trump below, from the February 16, 2017 Shepard Smith Reporting.