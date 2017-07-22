Seth Meyers noticed a certain obsession on the part of Sean Hannity about a supposed video the Russians have of Donald Trump watching prostitutes perform “golden showers” on a bed in a Russian hotel.

As you may recall, according to a leaked but unverified dossier, the Russians have “kompromat” (compromising material) on Trump that includes a video of prostitutes Trump hired to perform a “golden showers” show for him on a hotel bed once slept in by President Obama.

That tape arose during Meyers' “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night during which Meyers satircally discussed Trump’s one-way demands for loyalty. No mention of “Trump” and “loyalty” could exclude Trump’s most loyal lapdog, Sean Hannity. Yet, while ever barking at Trump critics, Hannity somehow finds a way to bring up the video.

The Daily Beast has more:

“Now if you don’t remember that dossier, I can’t tell you about it, because it’s unverified,” Meyers said. “And it doesn’t seem fair to sit here and list off unverified claims. But I can let Trump lapdog Sean Hannity tell you, because he can’t seem to stop talking about it.” As demonstrated through the series of clips that followed, Hannity will seemingly find every opportunity he can to remind his viewers about “prostitutes” and “hookers” who were—according to the unverified dossier—“urinating” on the president’s bed at a Ritz-Carlton in Moscow.

Have some laughs on Hannity below, from the July 20, 2017 Late Night with Seth Meyers.