Yes, there’s another Congressional hearing today, this one, at 10 AM ET, is held by the Senate Judiciary Committee where the Department of Justice’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, will testify about his recent report on the origins of the Russia investigation.
Horowitz’s report has debunked the right-wing conspiracy theory that the Russia investigation was not properly predicated. But Trump stooge William Barr, posing as the U.S. attorney general, quickly moved to undermine the findings.
So today’s hearing has import, especially within the context of the impeachment process.
Share your thoughts and observations below. And if you can’t get to a TV, you can watch the proceedings below, via CBS News.
Ellen commented 2019-12-11 10:52:31 -0500 · Flag
I had to turn the TV off while Lindsey Graham was talking. It was so upsetting to see what he has lowered himself to that my only consolation was to go donate money to Jaime Harrison, Graham’s 2020 Democratic opponent. I just had an expensive home repair and I’m a bit strapped but getting this Turncoat Trumper out of office is almost s important as the Putin puppet.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-12-11 10:10:37 -0500 · Flag
Thanks goodness I have a Christmas lunch to go to right now. 🙄