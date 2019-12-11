Yes, there’s another Congressional hearing today, this one, at 10 AM ET, is held by the Senate Judiciary Committee where the Department of Justice’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, will testify about his recent report on the origins of the Russia investigation.

Horowitz’s report has debunked the right-wing conspiracy theory that the Russia investigation was not properly predicated. But Trump stooge William Barr, posing as the U.S. attorney general, quickly moved to undermine the findings.

So today’s hearing has import, especially within the context of the impeachment process.

And if you can't get to a TV, you can watch the proceedings below, via CBS News.