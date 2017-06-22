The Republicans in the Senate finally revealed their so-called health care bill and it could mean a death sentence for millions of Americans. But Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) used a Fox News appearance to pressure his party to make it even harsher.

Paul seemed to think that no medical help should be given to anyone. He whined, “Not only are we keeping [Obamacare subsidies], we may actually be providing more subsidies than Obamacare has. Our early estimates on the bill are that the bill may spend more in the next year or two than Obamacare does.”

Never mind that the Senate bill helps fewer people than Obamacare and is a massive cut to Medicaid in the long term. Paul thinks we should all think of health care as a commodity. If you can’t afford it, well, too bad.

“I don’t understand why the taxpayer would need to subsidize insurance companies, and I’m just not for that,” he said about the current bill. But he didn’t offer a single alternative to helping people get needed health care other than the generally useless measure of allowing insurance companies to sell across state lines, health savings account expansion (not very helpful if you don’t have enough money to cover a very expensive illness) and difficult-to-establish co-ops.

“I want a bill that looks like, feels like and is a repeal bill,” Paul said.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “Should Republicans go back to their original position which was this is not the government’s job period?”

“That’s my position,” Paul agreed.

But don’t get excited thinking that Paul will actually vote against the Senate bill and perhaps block its passage. He made it clear he wants to negotiate. He said pointedly that passage “could still happen” by July 4th “if the people who wrote the bill are willing to negotiate.”

And while those of us who rely on Obamacare or Medicaid for health insurance fear what this bill will do to our health and even our very existence, Paul is worried that it won’t deprive enough people of health insurance. “My fear is, when I look at this, I keep reading it and it’s like, it sounds like Obamacare to me!” he complained.

“In some areas, it may be Obamacare plus, on the subsidy side. We can’t have a bill that spends more than Obamacare in the first couple years and call that a repeal bill.”

In other words, Paul would rather see his constituents go without health insurance than spend more money on subsidies for a few years.

Paul’s “solution?” “We should have sufficient confidence in capitalism, competition, and free markets.” He also thinks people should have enough “confidence” that “people can buy their insurance through an association.”

And what are Americans supposed to do while that alternative “association” is being set up? Apparently, we just need more confidence in the free market and stop expecting any kind of human decency from the likes of him.

Watch Paul’s utter lack of concern for Americans’ health and well being below, from the June 22, 2017 Your World.