Sen. Mitch McConnell joined the Fox News culture of death yesterday when he decided it’s time to rein in spending (but not tax cuts for the wealthy) and demand that workers be “brave enough” to go back to work without any guarantee employers will protect them from COVID-19.

Before he got to playing the role of Grim Reaper directly, Majority Leader McConnell looked forward to retirees losing their pension funds.

“We’re certainly open to considering additional assistance to state and local governments on top of what we’ve already done in the CARES Act,” McConnell said when asked to respond to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warning of massive state layoffs if aid is not appropriated. “It’s important, however, to understand that many states have systemic longstanding challenges. Many of them pension funds, many of them overspending, so what we’re saying here is we’re not interested in rescuing badly-run states from the mistakes they’ve made, completely unrelated to the coronavirus.”

But McConnell is 100% willing to protect badly-run companies who endanger the lives of employees. “We’re open to considering another bill, but my red line going forward on this bill is we need to provide protection, litigation protection for those who’ve been on the front lines," he said. "Imagine you’re a businessman thinking about reopening and you’ve heard that the trial lawyers all over the country are sharpening their pencils getting ready to sue you, proclaiming that you didn’t engage in proper distancing or other issues related to health and safety.”

“Look, we can’t pass another bill unless we have liability protection and that’s the only way we’re going to ultimately begin to get past this and that is to begin to open up the economy again,” McConnell continued. “We have to have businesses brave enough to open up again, employees brave enough to go back to work and I’m glad to see that some of the states are beginning to move in the direction of re-opening.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked McConnell to respond to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying, “Democrats aren’t interested in COVID-19 tort reform. The House has no interest in diminishing protections for employees and customers.”

“The Senate isn’t interested in passing a bill that does not have liability protection,” McConnell replied. He called that “an integral part of our economy getting back to normal.”

Even pro-business Cavuto seemed concerned about giving businesses a green light to risk employees’ health. “What would happen though, Senator, if a business feeling that it is emboldened by liability protection that it doesn’t do some basic things like masks and other protections for workers because it might feel that it’s legally bulletproof and doesn’t have to?”

McConnell shrugged that off as a state's problem. “You have to carefully craft a liability protection to deal with the money that would be supplied to state and local governments conditioned upon them acting at the state level the kind of legislation that would provide liability protection for those seeking to go forward and to get the economy back up to work.” So if a state he considers not well-run enough to get federal aid isn’t able or chooses not to enforce worker protections, it’s just too bad for the workers, apparently.

“Look, Neil, I’ve been talking to business people all over the country. There’s a good deal of fear about getting back to normal knowing full well the lawsuits that are awaiting unless we address this issue,” McConnell added. He said nothing about the fear of illness and death that workers might be feeling about going back to work.

You can watch Grim Reaper McConnell below, from the April 28, 2020 Your World.