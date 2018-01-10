Imagine my surprise when I got a news alert from Fox News that Senators Elizabeth Warren and Mark Warner were about to visit Special Report today. No, neither senator challenged Fox for helping Donald Trump undermine our democracy. But they did discuss a bill designed to hold Equifax and other credit reporting agencies responsible for a breach and more.

Warren explained that the impetus for the bill was the Equifax breach last fall, when more than half of all Americans (yours truly included) had their credit data breached. “Equifax may actually make money off the breach,” Warren said, though she did not explain how.

“Mark and I thought that was really a bad deal,” Warren continued. So they crafted legislation that substantially penalizes a credit reporting agency if such a breach occurs and remunerates the victims.

Anchor Bret Baier was reasonably respectful but, not surprisingly, he did not want to hear a whole lot about the proposed legislation. After about 2:30 into the 8:33 interview, he began talking politics. “Who do you think is the leader of the Democratic Party right now?” Baier asked. As if were speaking to emissaries from another world there to explain it to his world.

“The right question is, where is the energy in the Democratic Party,” Warren replied. “And I’ll tell you exactly where the energy is in the Democratic Party. It’s down at the grass roots. It’s down there, person by person, family by family who say … I’m tired of a government that works for those at the top and doesn’t work for me.”

Baier interrupted to ask whether Democrats will repeal the recently-passed Trump tax bill if they take control of Congress in November.

“What we have to do is change it,” Warren said.

Watch what may be the unlikeliest Fox News interview of the year below, from the January 10, 2018 Special Report.