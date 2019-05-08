Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s Fox News town hall is tonight, from 6:30-7:30. We’ll be watching to see whether she confronts Fox News on its divisive propaganda or cozies up or some combination thereof.

Whether we approve of Klobuchar’s decision to partake in a Fox News town hall (and I don’t), it’s happening and it’s an important event both in straight news value and in how Democrats handle a dangerous foe.

Are you watching? Have you made a decision not to watch? Whatever your perspective, do share your thoughts in our comments section, below.

(Klobuchar image via screen grab)