When Fox News can’t directly spin the Trump impeachment hearing, it puts banners on the screen to do the propagandizing.

As the hearing wrapped up on Tuesday, Fox News displayed the following banners as the hearing continued into the 8 PM hour and pre-empted the start of the Tucker Carlson Tonight show.

DEM REP MALONEY CURRENTLY PUTTING ON A SHOW AT HEARING:

WHAT ARE DEMS ATTEMPTING NOW? TUCKER EXPLAINS, NEXT:

DEMS DRAGGING OUT HEARING AFTER HOURS OF TESTIMONY:

When the hearing ended, the banner read, “MORE IMPEACHMENT CIRCUS ON CAPITOL HILL.” In case anyone missed that, a large graphic next to Carlson read, “IMPEACHMENT INSANITY.”

Sometimes, it’s not what is said on Fox News to smear the Trump impeachment hearings and Democrats, but the screen that captures the bias.