Sebastian Gorka is not an employee of Fox News. But you might think otherwise from the business cards he is handing out.

Gorka appears on the network as a “national security strategist.” However, there’s a big difference between getting paid as a contributor and being an employee of the network. Gorka is, in essence, a freelancer. He’s not even welcome on most FNC “news” shows. But you might think otherwise from the business card he’s handing out these days. Although it’s a homemade knockoff, it’s probably close enough to fool people not familiar with the real thing.

Mediaite's Caleb Ecarma has the scoop:

Mediaite was informed about Gorka’s custom made stationary by a reporter working for a prestige print publication who was given a card by the pro-Trump pundit and noticed that it was not a legitimate Fox News card.

Fox News and Gorka were contacted for comment on this story, but neither responded in time for publication.

While a home spun business card might seem like a minor controversy — especially for Gorka, whose other controversies include wearing the badge of a Nazi-aligned group and shoving this reporter on camera — Fox News does not play games when it comes to guests or contributors abusing the brand name. (Just ask Nick Adams).

How will Fox News respond? I suspect with a slap on the wrist, if that much. Both Donald Trump and his bedtime BFF Sean Hannity are said to be big fans of Gorka. In addition to the Nazi links and the thuggishness Ecarma noted, there’s an outstanding arrest warrant for Gorka in Hungary.

Still, it must be especially satisfying for Ecarma to get the scoop.

(Gorka image via screen grab)