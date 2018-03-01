Sean Hannity thinks departing Trump aide Hope Hicks would make an excellent addition to the cadre of Trump loyalists and mouthpieces he has added to the Fox News roster. He all but offered her a job there during his show last night.

Hannity discussed the resignation of Hicks, a top aide to Donald Trump last night, first with Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry. But before Henry could open his mouth, Hannity told viewers he is almost as close an insider as Hicks:

HANNITY: Ed, I would remind our audience, I was there when it was Hope and Corey Lewandowski, and that was—and the president. And that was pretty much the team in the beginning. I know the media has been unmerciful to her. But I watched up close how hard she worked and did an amazing job.

After Henry’s report, Hannity continued the discussion with Hicks’ predecessor as White House Communications Director (fired after 10 days), Anthony Scaramucci, and Fox News’ own Geraldo Rivera.

After singing Hick’s praises – and blaming the media for her woes – Scaramucci and Hannity seemed to compete for getting Hicks her next gig.

SCARAMUCCI: She is a wonderful person. I’ll tell you, she is one of the least malicious people I’ve ever met in my life. She is dedicated. She is charming, she is thoughtful. And at the end of the day, she’s going to have an unbelievable career, Sean.

HANNITY: She is already 29 and has an unbelievable career.

SCARAMUCCI: Hope, if you’re watching, my agent has called me and said, please, let me represent Hope Hicks. I said, I don’t know, I will give her a call.

HANNITY: She can work at the Fox News Channel. She’s good.

SCARAMUCCI: Anything you want, Hope. Let’s put it that way. He’s an all-star Hollywood agent.

Before long, Hannity reminded us again of his insider status:

HANNITY: You know, Geraldo, I saw from the beginning, I was there. It was her and it was Corey and it was seven days a week. And it was—look, President Trump will wear out a lot of people, and she hung the whole time, was there the whole time.

This is not the first time Hannity has flaunted his Trump-insider status on the air. On Monday, February 27, Media Matters caught Hannity boasting about being “actively involved” in the Trump campaign.

Almost as troubling, Hannity has apparently been responsible for the hiring and regular hosting of Nazi-linked, Hungarian fugitive and thuggish former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka and Trump loyalist Sara Carter. Carter's journalism is so shoddy that Fox uses her as a pro-Trump pundit, not a reporter. So there’s very little daylight, if any, between the Hannity show and a Trump propaganda operation.

Will Hannity get a complimentary condo at Trump Tower soon? Or, better yet, maybe a call from Robert Mueller?

Watch Hannity et al. show off their Dear Leaderism below, from the February 28, 2018 Hannity.

(H/T Media Matters)