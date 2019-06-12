Sean Hannity continues to inflate regular guest Sara Carter’s credibility by calling her a “Fox News investigative reporter” even though she is not part of the news division, her work is not used by the news division and that division has reportedly rejected her work. Furthermore, Carter did not correct Hannity’s falsehood about her title.

Last month, I posted about Hannity’s deceitful padding of Carter’s resumé (along with two other regular guests he mislabeled as “reporters,” despite a management directive to stop doing so:

Carter, a near-nightly Hannity guest, had a history of shoddy, salacious work before she got on the Fox payroll. It speaks volumes that Fox hired her as a contributor, not a reporter. According to Mediaite, the network found her work does not measure up to Fox’s guidelines. But Hannity inflates Carter’s credibility by referring to her as “investigative reporter” even after the network reportedly told him to stop.

The Daily Beast crunched some numbers of Hannity's lies:

In fact, according to a review of Fox News transcripts, he has only gotten more defiant since he was reportedly scolded by executives. This year, Hannity has referred to Carter as an “investigative reporter” at least 18 times, two-thirds of which came after he was told to stop. In several of those instances, Hannity even slapped a network-wide stamp of approval on Carter, calling her a “Fox News investigative reporter.”

…

While Hannity has regularly promoted her articles on-air and via his social media accounts, Fox’s actual news division never uses her reporting.

Last night, Hannity proved he’s still thumbing his nose at Fox management as well as at the truth.

In yet another Carter appearance on the Hannity show, the host introduced her yet again as “Fox News investigative reporter Sara Carter.”

Both FoxNews.com and Carter’s own Twitter account state that she is a Fox News contributor and still not a reporter, much less an investigative reporter for Fox:

Yet Carter did not correct Hannity’s lie during her appearance last night.

That’s bad enough. But Hannity had the gall to later posture as some kind of journalism watchdog:

“[A]s we have long reported here on this program, journalism is dead, it is buried. I said it in 2007.”

I do not think that journalism is dead. But to allow this kind of lying from its most popular host is just one of the ways that Fox News is working to kill it.

Watch Hannity lie to viewers below, from the June 11, 2019 Hannity.

(Carter image via screen grab)