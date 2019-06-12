Sean Hannity continues to inflate regular guest Sara Carter’s credibility by calling her a “Fox News investigative reporter” even though she is not part of the news division, her work is not used by the news division and that division has reportedly rejected her work. Furthermore, Carter did not correct Hannity’s falsehood about her title.
Last month, I posted about Hannity’s deceitful padding of Carter’s resumé (along with two other regular guests he mislabeled as “reporters,” despite a management directive to stop doing so:
Carter, a near-nightly Hannity guest, had a history of shoddy, salacious work before she got on the Fox payroll. It speaks volumes that Fox hired her as a contributor, not a reporter. According to Mediaite, the network found her work does not measure up to Fox’s guidelines. But Hannity inflates Carter’s credibility by referring to her as “investigative reporter” even after the network reportedly told him to stop.
The Daily Beast crunched some numbers of Hannity's lies:
In fact, according to a review of Fox News transcripts, he has only gotten more defiant since he was reportedly scolded by executives. This year, Hannity has referred to Carter as an “investigative reporter” at least 18 times, two-thirds of which came after he was told to stop. In several of those instances, Hannity even slapped a network-wide stamp of approval on Carter, calling her a “Fox News investigative reporter.”
…
While Hannity has regularly promoted her articles on-air and via his social media accounts, Fox’s actual news division never uses her reporting.
Last night, Hannity proved he’s still thumbing his nose at Fox management as well as at the truth.
In yet another Carter appearance on the Hannity show, the host introduced her yet again as “Fox News investigative reporter Sara Carter.”
Both FoxNews.com and Carter’s own Twitter account state that she is a Fox News contributor and still not a reporter, much less an investigative reporter for Fox:
Yet Carter did not correct Hannity’s lie during her appearance last night.
That’s bad enough. But Hannity had the gall to later posture as some kind of journalism watchdog:
“[A]s we have long reported here on this program, journalism is dead, it is buried. I said it in 2007.”
I do not think that journalism is dead. But to allow this kind of lying from its most popular host is just one of the ways that Fox News is working to kill it.
Watch Hannity lie to viewers below, from the June 11, 2019 Hannity.
(Carter image via screen grab)
By the way, she tries to present herself as “Award Winning”. Let’s take a closer look at that. She claims two National Headliner awards from the Press Club of Atlantic City – both for anti-immigrant stories she wrote to play up the notion of immigrants being gang members and the border being a toxic, dangerous place where all sorts of Right Wing paranoia are justified. Then she picked up a California Newspaper Publishers award for running a story about school districts wasting taxpayer dollars – this time playing the Right Wing agenda of portraying government as being inept and wasteful (and encouraging the reader to think of teachers and school administrators as unworthy of tax dollars in the first place). And she picked up a Society of Professional Journalists award for more stories about gang wars on the US/Mexico border, again intended to play up the Right Wing paranoia about the border and the immigrants crossing it.
She has the gall to brag about her lies in the Ramos & Compean fiasco on her webpage, never once admitting that she obfuscated the actual facts and played on the emotions of gullible Right Wingers listening to this story on AM radio. She also tries to play that she, by herself, got the two attempted murderers’ sentences commuted. I suppose that means all the angry Right Wing radio shouters were just assisting her. And note that the attempted murderers were not pardoned – they just were allowed to go home, with felony records.
It’s frankly amazing that Hannity and Fox News believe that people have memories this short.