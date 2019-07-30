Sean Hannity did his part to defend Donald Trump’s Twitter tirade of hate toward an American city and critics of color by pretending caged migrants have it better than residents of Baltimore.

During his hand off to Laura Ingraham last night, Hannity suggested migrants are lucky to be in Trump’s cages.

HANNITY: I’d rather be in one of those detention facilities than in some of these cities where you know, 15, 30, a hundred people are shot and killed every weekend. I’d rather – I don’t know where I’d rather be but probably in the detention center.

Sure he would. Just like Hannity said he would undergo waterboarding in order to prove it’s not torture – 10 years, three months, seven days ago and counting.

So come on, Seanie-Pie, if you’re too chicken to be waterboarded, surely you’re tough enough to show us how good the caged migrants have it by spending a week or two with them. Since your BFF Trump has been so good to them, they’re sure to love you just as much!

Watch the guy accustomed to his multimillion dollar Long Island estate and his luxury penthouse in Naples, Florida talk up life in a cage for the sake of smearing an American city. It's below, from the July 28, 2019 Hannity, via Media Matter’s Jason Campbell.

And remember, nobody hates America more than Donald Trump and Fox News.