Sean Hannity, who claims to hate propaganda media, will be doing his best to get extremist Roy Moore elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama Monday night, the night before the primary run-off.

From Politico:

Fox News host Sean Hannity will interview former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon live outside a Monday evening rally for former judge Roy Moore, a bomb-throwing candidate in next week’s GOP runoff in the Alabama Senate special election. Bannon is set to speak at the Moore rally alongside “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson, Axios reported earlier on Saturday. It will come one night before the Tuesday GOP runoff, which pits Moore and Sen. Luther Strange, who are competing for the Senate seat held for 20 years by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Despite his beloved Donald Trump’s support for Moore’s opponent, Luther Strange, Politico notes that Hannity supports Moore.

I think we can safely assume that the show will be one long Moore infomercial. But I’ll also bet that we hear the same kind of tortured, “even if Strange loses, it’s a win for Trump” rhetoric that Trumper Sebastian Gorka argued on Fox yesterday.

Monday is also the start of the Hannity show’s new time slot.