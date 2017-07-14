Sean Hannity is in a snit that Republicans are not as enthusiastic about unpopular, life-threatening Trumpcare as he is. But he’s pretending to speak out on behalf of “you, the American people.” In reality, he's doing the exact opposite.
Hannity made his first phony play at concern for Americans in his teaser for his monologue last night:
HANNITY: Republicans, they have been promising you, the American people, since 2010 they would repeal and replace Obamacare. I have a message for Washington Republicans - get your act together. That is next.
Then in his monologue:
HANNITY: So will GOP lawmakers finally, after seven years, uphold their promise and repeal and replace Obamacare? Tonight we’re holding Washington accountable, and it is the subject of our mini-monologue.
If Hannity really cared about upheld promises, he’d be bugging Donald Trump about violating his promises that Trumpcare would have insurance for everybody, regardless of their income; that he would not cut Medicaid; that people would still get coverage of pre-existing conditions; and that “nobody is going to be better on women’s health issues than Donald Trump,” for example.
There’s also Hannity’s own violated promise to be waterboarded for charity, but I digress.
Hannity played clips of Republican Sen. John McCain saying he thought the bill would have had a better chance of passing with Democratic input and Republican Sen. Susan Collins expressing concern about deep cuts to Medicaid. Hannity followed up by suggesting they should be ashamed for bothering themselves with such matters as democracy and constituents’ health:
HANNITY: Remember, these are the same pathetic, weak Republicans, spineless Republican senators - they vowed to completely repeal and replace Obamacare. They said, "Give us the House in 2010, give us the Senate in 2014. Give us the presidency in 2016, we’ll get this done." Remember?
But here’s what Hannity completely ignored: Trumpcare is not only wildly unpopular, it’s actually life threatening. Under the first version of the Senate bill, 23 million Americans were predicted to lose their health insurance. The newly-revised bill looks even worse.
Hannity can probably afford all the health care he and his family needs or wants, so why should he worry?
But to pretend he’s foisting this GOP death panel on millions of others in the name of altruism is beyond obscene:
HANNITY: I have a message for all of you in Washington. You know what? You cannot give up on repealing the quote “Affordable Care Act.” You made us a promise, the American people, for seven years. You guaranteed you’d end ObamaCare. You assured all of us you would develop a health care bill that actually worked for the American people.
Stop your whining, roll up your sleeves, get to work, put your egos aside, get it done. You were elected to lead. Make tough decisions. Get this thing over the finish line and do it for the American people. And stop with the vacations. They didn’t elect you to capitulate and whine and complain and fall down on your face. This is pathetic. Do your job.
Americans want Obamacare fixed, not repealed. But Hannity acted as though we're all clamoring for Trumpcare that's being needlessly blocked by Republicans.
It’s bad enough that Sean Hannity is a one-man Donald-Trump-propaganda machine on cable news. But nobody should let him get away with pretending he’s thinking about we, the people. Especially since almost 3 million more of us voted for Hillary Clinton than for his beloved.
Watch Hannity’s deception below, from the July 13, 2017 Hannity show.
Hannity and his associates on the Far Right are not interested in whether someone in Tacoma or Toledo can get to see a doctor. As far as the Right is concerned, that’s your problem, not theirs. They don’t want to hear about it.
What the Right is actually going for here is the cherry on top of their sundae – the scrapping of the only remaining vestige of the presidency of Barack Obama outside of his two appointments to the Supreme Court. After they get the straight repeal to Pence’s desk and Trump dutifully signs it, the Right will throw a party that will make the Rose Garden affair over the House bill look like a quiet nod. Repealing the ACA means that they can retroactively declare the Obama Presidency the complete failure they’ve been labelling it for years – and I guarantee that Hannity will be ready with his show-length special attacking President Obama as a failure the moment this thing gets signed.
The current Senate bill looks almost certain to fail, since they can’t get to 50 votes with what they have. Which is why McConnell will go with the Rand Paul idea of just repealing and putting off the effective date – which will still kill the ACA just as dead within a couple of months. McConnell cancelled the first half of the August recess specifically to give himself time to generate the straight repeal once the current bill fails next week. There will be a momentary breath of relief from the Dems, but that will be short-lived once they see what’s coming next.
We shouldn’t be surprised at this happening – the only surprise here is that they didn’t just do this in January. But one supposes they wanted to play a line about how they were trying to work with the Dems. Even while the Right has repeatedly bragged that they don’t need a single Dem vote to do anything in either House – it’s only when the Right can’t get their people together that their failures are suddenly the fault of the Dems.
BTW – I also note that the Right’s whining about the appointments and nominees completely ignores how the Right obstructed FAR more nominees from both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, specifically so they could try to pull maneuvers like this. For the last couple of years of the Obama presidency, almost nobody got through – because the Right was hoping to completely stymie the Dems and then get all those appointments for themselves. Obviously, the most infamous example of this behavior was the Right’s refusal to even acknowledge that Merrick Garland had been properly nominated to the Supreme Court for over a year. The Right does not get to rewrite this history.