Today, Donald Trump’s attorneys, Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani, took over Sean Hannity’s radio show as guest hosts.

Hannity has already been serving as Trump’s unofficial chief of staff and his show has turned into a broken-record dedicated to defending Dear Leader from special counsel Robert Mueller’s pesky investigation into the many suspicious ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Today, Hannity solidified his role as an operative of state media:

.@JaySekulow and Rudy Giuliani will be guest hosting for me today on radio... “The depth of corruption that led to this investigation and that frankly continues to permeate this investigation is unprecedented..." https://t.co/XtMIIN7Ylr — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 10, 2018

Oh, and Hannity's nose just moved several more inches up Donald Trump’s derriere, too.