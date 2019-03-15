Sorry, Sean Hannity, your juvenile attacks on Beto O’Rourke’s name only make me think you and Bedtime BFF Trump are very, very worried about O’Rourke’s star power. I doubt calling him “Bozo” will do anything to make your beloved any more popular.

Hannity’s beloved Donald Trump reacted to O’Rourke’s declaration that he’s running for president by mocking him for his emphatic hand gestures and “asking” whether O’Rourke is “crazy or is that just the way he acts?” Unfortunately for Trump, he was ripped mercilessly afterward for his own hand gestures.

Not by Hannity, of course. The 57 year-old could have been mistaken for a middle school bully’s henchman in a teen movie.

HANNITY: Yet another Democrat has jumped into the race. This case being former Congressman Robert Francis "Bozo" O'Rourke. That's what I call him.

He's flailing his way into the race this week, literally telling "Vanity Fair" that he was born to run for president. How regal. Needless to say, Bozo got off to a hot start in Iowa. Take a look.

Apparently, Trump TV figured “Bozo” was a smear too far for its transcript, so they went with the next best thing: using the name “Robert Francis O’Rourke” instead of “Beto.” Shades of “Barack Hussein Obama.”

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT FRANCIS O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I don't think there has ever been a greater moment in our lifetimes and for this country. The challenges have never been greater, more severe, more critical or more defining for the future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Hannity finished up this particular Beto smear with just the same class he began with:

HANNITY: Now, too bad all that vitality didn't help Bozo achieve anything during his time in Washington. But get ready, if Bozo is elected, he plans to flush the Constitution down the toilet like so many other 2020 radical extreme Democratic socialists and he wants to pack the Supreme Court. In other words, they want to increase the number of court justices, illegally reshape the court.

We're going to have more in a mini monologue featuring everything you know -- need to know about Robert Francis O'Rourke that the left wing, destroy, hate Trump media mob will never tell you, including the time he almost killed somebody during a DUI hit and run incident. And we'll show you what President Trump has to say about, well, Bozo's decision to run.

Classy eh?

Watch the bullyboy cover up his obvious fear below, from the March 14, 2019 Hannity show.

(Hannity image via screen grab)