Sean Hannity will not be receiving the Media Research Center’s William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence as previously promised. And now that the “scheduling conflict” excuse has been blown up by CNN, Hannity is responding just the way his Dear Leader would: with a Twitter temper tantrum attacking the reporter who outed the dishonor.

According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Buckley’s son, Christopher Buckley, was very upset to learn that Hannity would receive such an award. But he was not the only one. On July 6, conservative Bret Stephens devoted an entire column in The New York Times to his objections, called, “Sean Hannity Is No William F. Buckley.”

Tapper further reported:

A source familiar with the situation tells CNN that Christopher Buckley “expressed great dismay” at the announcement that the award would go to Hannity, who has spent a great deal of time insulting conservative intellectuals on Twitter, particularly since he became a strong supporter of Donald Trump. Buckley, sources say, called the Media Research Center and expressed his disapproval. Sources tell CNN that the MRC acquiesced and will no longer give the award to him. Hannity has since been removed from the gala website. Sources tell CNN that the MRC leadership discussed ways to allow Hannity to save face by acting as if a scheduling conflict would prevent him from accepting the award.

Sure enough, “scheduling conflict” is what Hannity is saying. But the bullyboy snowflake is also melting down at Tapper, Christopher Buckley, the National Review (founded by William F. Buckley) and the award, itself:

A) You are a liberal hack and not a journalist. B) @NRO is "never trump" like you. C) Chris Buckley never called me. D) I declined-conflict https://t.co/HbURUJJXsN — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

Hey Fake News Jake, I was offered an award, I was unable to attend, and I respectfully turned it down. https://t.co/z69QXiW7AZ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

No idea, I never spoke to Chris a single time. I was going to humbly accept it, but I ran into a conflict and declined. @NRO is NEVER TRUMP! https://t.co/xYaAuvr80O — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

Chris Buckley (NO WFB) needs to speak out about how @NRO has readers pay for free cruise "vacations". Thank God for Conservative Review. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

Fact; "Awards" are BS ways to raise $. The only "Award" I care about is serving my audience, the support of my audience, and saving the USA https://t.co/YcYJTeSUto — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

Memo to Hannity: I’ll bet this latest outburst has done nothing but confirm the belief that your name and "media excellence" do not belong anywhere near each other.

UPDATE: Erik Wemple makes a good point: "As early as June 26, MRC announced the lineup for its gala. “During the 30th anniversary, speakeasy-themed gala, the William F. Buckley Jr. Award for Media Excellence will be presented to Sean Hannity,” reads an announcement. Interesting how Hannity doesn’t start denouncing the award until now."

Hannity responded in his usual classy way:

Erik, I'm having my usual twitter fun. Speaking of one losing their mind, when will you apologize for "Kill Fox & Friends" comment? https://t.co/IHhrufxizq — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

(H/T reader Barbara S.)

Sean Hannity image via screen grab.