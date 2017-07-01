Sean Hannity can't just sit back and let his beloved Donald Trump take so much flack for crudely attacking Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. So Hannity is "defending" Dear Leader by threatening the hosts.

Earlier today, Hannity tweeted this:

I'm am very very close to going "there" with Joe and Mika. Sick of their BS. https://t.co/cmMnI7uYGF — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 1, 2017

Mediaite has probably deciphered the threat. Noting that Hannity made a similar threat in January, Mediaite wrote:

Hannity is indeed referencing the story of the dead intern found in Scarborough’s district office when he was still a Congressman in 2001. While there is absolutely no evidence Scarborough had anything to do with the office worker’s death, as it was found that she died from heart problems and hitting her head on a desk, conspiracy theories were tossed around claiming Joe was responsible and that’s why he resigned from Congress.

It's bad enough that a prime time host of a so-called cable news show should be threatening anybody. But it's especially disturbing given that Brzezinski and Scarborough have accused Trump of, essentially, trying to blackmail them into backing off their criticisms by saying he'd arrange for an embarrassing National Enquirer story to be pulled if Scarborough apologized. Hannity seems to approve of that kind of bullying behavior so much, he's emulating it.

Hannity has been taking his own shots at Scarborough and Morning Joe. As I noted in a previous post, Hannity made his own vicious attack on Morning Joe Wednesday night, the night before Trump's infamous Tweets. In fact, Hannity hinted then about the dead intern when he said that Scarborough left Congress "early for some reason." But that was probably the nicest thing Hannity said that night:

HANNITY: Joe you are a chameleon and a phony. [...] Now, liberal Joe perhaps is hoping that his favorite fake news network [CNN] will hire him. Now, if that's the case, I would say his audition is going really well sucking up and kissing Jeff Zucker's ass. In fact, Joe, because I'm such a nice person I put together a reel of some of your most interesting moments of your liberal bias so you'd fit right in there in case you get fired and NBC -- in other words, the most ridiculous coverage. And by the way, you can send it over to Jeff Zucker as you suck up to him. [...] You two are so weird. You're so unhinged, you've lost it. I'll still pay for counseling for a year. [...] By the way, Joe, we are sorry you didn't get hired by Fox. I know you tried hard.

Watch Hannity's unhinged tirade against Scarborough below, from the June 28, 2017 Hannity show.