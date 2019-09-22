Was Sean Hannity breaking news about Rudy Giuliani's efforts to get dirt on Joe Biden's son in Ukraine or lying on behalf of pals?

It’s hard to know whether Sean Hannity was throwing the State Department under the bus in service of Giuliani and/or Donald Trump in the Ukraine whistleblower scandal or revealing truth (or both) when he announced that Giuliani was asked by two State Department officials to contact Ukraine for an “official mission” investigating Joe Biden’s son.

Hannity is one of the last people I’d ever look to as an authoritative source given that he has already proven that he’ll lie about anything if it’s in his political self-interest. On the other hand, Hannity sounded like he really knew something when Media Matters caught him saying this on his radio show on Friday:

“All this talk about, well, Ukraine, it turns out Rudy Giuliani was actually approached by our State Department, to basically do an official mission. And two State Department officials specifically asking him to contact Ukraine over the election fraud issue and being a good citizen that he did, he did it on behalf of the country.”

Interestingly, anchor John Roberts did not ask Pompeo about this when he appeared on Fox News Sunday today. But Pompeo repeatedly slithered away from saying what he knows about what happened.

Listen to Hannity below, from the September 20, 2019 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters. Note: I could only get the player to work in Chrome, not Safari or Firefox.

(Hannity image via screen grab)