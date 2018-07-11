Apparently, Donald Trump can’t manage a foreign trip without bedtime BFF Sean Hannity there to hold his (presumably) proverbial hand. After tagging along to Singapore for the summit with Kim Jong-Un, Hannity will now provide moral support as Trump sells out our allies in favor of Vladimir Putin.

At the end of his show Tuesday night, Hannity announced his plans:

HANNITY: By the way, right after this show, we’re headed to London and then Helsinki. We will be covering the president’s meetings with European leaders and his high-stakes one-on-one summit with Vladimir Putin and we also will be covering everything that’s going on here.

Hannity is not a reporter who “covers” important events. He’s a Trump PR machine who has been dubbed the “unofficial chief of staff.”

Chances are, Hannity will conduct a softball interview or two to help Trump pretend to viewers that betraying everything America has stood for makes him a great man.

Hannity did not mention if he’d be joining Trump at his golf course in Scotland.

Watch Hannity pretend he’s going to Europe as a journalist below, from the July 10, 2018 Hannity.