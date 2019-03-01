During his sycophantic interview, Sean Hannity couldn’t bring himself to ask even one question about why Donald Trump said, “I take the word” of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un that he knew nothing about the treatment of American Otto Warmbier who was released from North Korean custody in a coma.

I think we can all imagine the kind of 24/7 poutrage we’d hear on Fox if President Barack Obama announced he took North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un “at his word” that he knew nothing about what happened to Warmbier during the 17 months he was kept in custody in North Korea.

While I was doing research into Warmbier for this post, I came across an in-depth article in GQ that makes a persuasive argument that Warmbier was never beaten or tortured while in custody, that Trump knew that was the case but used the mistreatment story to war monger against Kim Jong-un. That was during the “fire and fury” days, before they “fell in love.”

Still, that’s no excuse for Trump to announce he takes the word of Kim, a brutal, murderous dictator regardless of what happened to Warmbier, over any American investigation. Yet during a press conference following his Hanoi summit with Kim, Trump stuck to the mistreatment story, but ludicrously claimed it had happened without his beloved's knowledge.

This is what Trump said when asked if he had confronted Kim about Warmbier:

TRUMP: I know the Warmbier family very well. I think they’re an incredible family. What happened is horrible. I really believe something horrible happened to him, and I really don’t think the top leadership knew about it.

And when they had to send him home—by the way, I got the prisoners back and the hostages back. The others came back extremely healthy but Otto came back in a condition that was terrible. And I did speak about it, but I don’t believe he would have allowed that to happen. It just wasn’t to his advantage to allow that to happen. Those prisons are rough, they’re rough places and bad things happened. But I really don’t believe that he was—I don’t believe he knew about it.

[…]

He felt badly about it. He knew the case very well, but he knew it later. And you’ve got a lot of people, big country, a lot of people. And in those prisons and those camps you have a lot of people. And some really bad things happened to Otto, some really, really bad things. He tells me that he didn’t know about it, and I will take him at his word.

Does Trump really think that Kim was too busy watching the North Korean version of Fox & Friends to know the circumstances of a comatose American prisoner? While being threatened with nuclear war? Come on!

Apparently, Hannity and his lickspittle colleagues bought it. Media Matters reported that Warmbier was only briefly mentioned on America’s Newsroom, Outnumbered and The Daily Briefing. Fox & Friends didn’t discuss Warmbier at all. However Mickey Bergman, who negotiated Warmbier’s release, discussed the matter on Fox & Friends First shortly after Trump's late night/early morning (U.S. time) press conference. Bergman also believes that Warmbier was probably not mistreated by North Korea. He noted that not knowing what caused Warmbier’s condition was not the same thing as being unaware of it. In other words, completely contradicting Trump’s account. However, Bergman kindly attributed Trump's claims to "a little bit not clearly articulated."

Hannity took the time to say admiringly about Trump’s overall relationship with North Korea, “Hostages were released, remains have come home.” He just left out the subject of Warmbier altogether.

Watch Hannity’s Warmbier-free interview with Trump below, from the February 28, 2019 Hannity. Underneath, Bergman explains why he’s pretty sure Warmbier was not mistreated, from the February 28, 2019 Fox & Friends First.