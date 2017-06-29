Sean Hannity – the guy who never stops complaining about “besmirchment” from the left – is cheerleading Donald Trump’s vulgar bleeding facelift” tweet about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski. And since Ann Coulter is also loving Trump’s hate, maybe the feuding smear merchants will be BFFs again.
As I previously reported, Donald Trump attacked Brzezinski and her Morning Joe cohost, Joe Scarborough, this morning in a pair of tweets that has caused bipartisan condemnation:
I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
But Hannity – who made his own attack on Morning Joe last night – suggested Brzezinski and Scarborough got what they deserved:
Maybe liberal Joe should stop calling the @POTUS a schmuck, a liar, a thug and mentally unhinged. Were they kissing @POTUS ass at xmas? Yes https://t.co/Ehf4EHvcjS— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 29, 2017
Remember this gem https://t.co/iW00Uh7Mxk— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 29, 2017
This is @NBCNews https://t.co/8BfjpFpscw— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 29, 2017
This is @NBCNews https://t.co/ZZBMnHqQee— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 29, 2017
Ironically, Hannity incessantly whines about “smearing, slander, besmirching” - when it comes from the left. When it’s the right doing the smearing, slandering and besmirching, he loves it.
Furthermore, Trump’s Twitter tirade may have had the unintended consequence of reconciling the soulmates in hate, Hannity and Coulter. Last night, I wrote about their very public feud over Coulter’s disaffection with Trump. Today, she loves him again.
Whereas I renew my love for Trump after his Tweets. https://t.co/8nop04XcDs— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 29, 2017
(Hannity image via screen grab.)
Annie will come crawling to Pie’s Fox “News” office, and beg for forgiveness. After a pause, Pie wipes his desk clean from papers, and throws Annie on his desk. This kiss madly and tear each other’s clothes off. The End.
‘Liberal’ Joe Scarborough is a former Republican congressman if I’m not mistaken. He’s no friend of the left. So if he’s turning on Trump it’s more evidence of an erosion of moderate Republican Trump support.
I say let the self-righteous MAGA believers reflexively support Trump’s lies, childish ego masturbation, and petty personal attacks. They know what they are and, if their fanboyism blinds them to their hypocrisy, the rest of America won’t miss it.
If Trump keeps this up he’s going down.