Sean Hannity – the guy who never stops complaining about “besmirchment” from the left – is cheerleading Donald Trump’s vulgar bleeding facelift” tweet about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski. And since Ann Coulter is also loving Trump’s hate, maybe the feuding smear merchants will be BFFs again.

As I previously reported, Donald Trump attacked Brzezinski and her Morning Joe cohost, Joe Scarborough, this morning in a pair of tweets that has caused bipartisan condemnation:

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

But Hannity – who made his own attack on Morning Joe last night – suggested Brzezinski and Scarborough got what they deserved:

Maybe liberal Joe should stop calling the @POTUS a schmuck, a liar, a thug and mentally unhinged. Were they kissing @POTUS ass at xmas? Yes https://t.co/Ehf4EHvcjS — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 29, 2017

Remember this gem https://t.co/iW00Uh7Mxk — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 29, 2017

Ironically, Hannity incessantly whines about “smearing, slander, besmirching” - when it comes from the left. When it’s the right doing the smearing, slandering and besmirching, he loves it.

Furthermore, Trump’s Twitter tirade may have had the unintended consequence of reconciling the soulmates in hate, Hannity and Coulter. Last night, I wrote about their very public feud over Coulter’s disaffection with Trump. Today, she loves him again.

Whereas I renew my love for Trump after his Tweets. https://t.co/8nop04XcDs — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 29, 2017

(Hannity image via screen grab.)