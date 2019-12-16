Sean Hannity boasted to Fox News viewers that he’s ultimate journalist, one who conducts “straight reporting” as well as “investigative reporting” and opinion. He just forgot to mention that he lies through his teeth.

When he’s not making up stories altogether, such as framing murder victim Seth Rich for leaking to WikiLeaks and refusing to apologize for it, Hannity lies as a matter of course on his show. He repeatedly promoted Donald Trump’s birtherism while claiming it “never was my issue;” he tried to legitimize Donald Trump’s obvious lie about Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama; he lied about DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report; and he suppressed his own scoop about the Trump campaign’s meeting with Russians at Trump tower – both from his own viewers and Fox’s news division. Oh, and he smeared Fox News’ polling after it came up with unfavorable-to-Trump results. Some journalist!

On top of all that, Hannity has been implicated in the Ukraine scandal.

Yet, Hannity’s pal, Mark Levin, seemed to agree when Hannity boasted about his truth-telling mojo, starting with Barack Obama. Oh, and even then Hannity couldn’t be honest. “Unrepentant terrorist Bill Ayers” has been an upstanding citizen for decades. Meanwhile, Hannity is ignoring Trump’s unrepentant charity fraud, likely sexual assault, corrupt use of his office to line his pockets at taxpayer expense and God knows what else besides the Ukraine and Russia misdeeds.

Here’s the distorted picture Hannity has of himself:

HANNITY: Nobody wanted to vet Barack Obama in ’07 and ’08. … Newt Gingrich called me -- we laugh about it. Newt Gingrich told me I was blowing up my career [by attacking Obama]. He said, you're going to kill your career. And I said, well, I have to pursue truth. And it wasn't even a question for me, because what I was discovering was a level of radicalism that scared me. You know, anybody if --imagine if Donald Trump had ever started his house, ever started his career, his political career in the home of unrepentant domestic terrorists from the Weather Underground. And you have Bill Ayres on 9/11/01, of all days, that morning -- in that morning's paper, The New York Times, wishing he had done more. They bombed the capital, New York City police headquarters, and a number of other incidents. How do you associate with people like that? Because if Donald Trump did it or any conservative did it, Mark, you and I both know they'd be treated very differently.

So to answer, I guess, your question, I don't think about what I do. I just keep focused on every day, grinding out four hours of news and information that I believe is important. These are very different, troubling times. I've spent now -- people don't know what we do. I'm a talk show host on radio and TV, that's what I describe. I am a member of the press, I can produce hours and hours, thousands of them, of straight news reporting on TV and radio. I can produce thousands of hours of investigative reporting. Obviously, I offer opinion and I'm honest that I am a conservative. We talk about sports and culture, sometimes. I like to liken it to what I do is -- we're the whole newspaper. You got the news, local, national, international, etc. But then we also have the opinion page. So I do it all in one thing. That's what a talk show host does. And I know people like to diminish it. Now, if you look at any other cable news channel, Mark, they've got an agenda. And I don't know what it is about this president in particular, but it has gotten to the point what they're doing is dangerous to the country. They're misinforming people. They're lying to people.

[…]

HANNITY: They say they're journalists. And I think in their minds [they] actually believe that. Look, I have zero respect for people in the news industry these days, the ones that call themselves journalists, because most of them are corrupt. Honestly, it's funny because sometimes we get accused -- oh, state TV.

What Hannity is really saying here (with Levin’s blessing) is that he and other conservative Trumpers are the only arbiters of truth.

Watch Hannity lie about being a truthteller below, from the December 15, 2019 Life, Liberty & Levin.