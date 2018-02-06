What’s a Donald Trump toady like Sean Hannity to do when the stock market tanks less than a week after Dear Leader took credit for its rise? Why, blame Barack Obama!

Media Matters caught Hannity on the radio today:

HANNITY: Because the Obama economy was so weak all of these years we had just artificially cheap money. Now what’s cheap money? Cheap money is when you can borrow at ridiculously low rates. The era of cheap money at some point has to come to an end. And the government has artificially, the Fed has artificially kept the price of money down and the price of borrowing down and now that’s going to come to an end. … In many ways it’s a sign of the strength of the economy more than anything else.

After predicting “spectacular,” “Reagan-style growth” to come under Trump, Hannity continued:

HANNITY: I think a lot of people understand that cheap money is no longer gonna be available but there will be more money available, ironically, for investments and so forth.

Of course, the crash could not have come at a more embarrassing time for Trump. Less than a week ago, on January 30, Trump trumpeted the strength of our economy during his State of the Union speech and suggested it was all thanks to him:

And together, we are building a safe, strong, and proud America. Since the election, we have created 2.4 million new jobs, including 200,000 new jobs in manufacturing alone. Tremendous. After years and years of wage stagnation, we are finally seeing rising wages. Unemployment claims have hit a 45-year low. And something I’m very proud of, African American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded, and Hispanic American unemployment has also reached the lowest levels in history. Small business confidence is at an all-time high. The stock market has smashed one record after another, gaining $8 trillion and more in value in just this short period of time. That is great news for Americans’ 401(k), retirement, pension, and college savings accounts have gone through the roof.

So, since Hannity probably couldn’t figure out a way to blame Hillary Clinton, he went for his old stand by, blaming Obama.

By the way, CNBC blamed the crash on fear and computer-programmed trading.

Listen to it below, from the February 5, 2018 The Sean Hanity Show.

(Hannity image via screen grab.)

UPDATE: Media Matters noted that Hannity has been blaming Obama for downturns in the stock market since 2008, before he took office!