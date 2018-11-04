Saturday Night Live’s cold open last night included Kate McKinnon as Laura Ingraham, Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro and Kenan Thompson as Sheriff David Clark, each hilariously mocking the ginned-up hysteria of their real-life counterparts.

While they were at it, SNL also took some shots at Laura Ingraham’s loss of big-name advertisers. “Now, I’d like to take a moment to thank my sponsors, all the wonderful companies that stuck with me after I attacked the survivors of the Parkland shooting,” "Ingraham" said. McKinnon then gave her thanks to such “sponsors” as “from the makers of My Pillow: My Hemmorhoid Donut,” and “Of course, White Castle: A castle for whites? Yes, please.”

Must see TV!