Fox News contributor Sarah Huckabee Sanders displayed her shocking disregard for the U.S. Constitution and our American system of checks and balances this morning as she trashed our American system of democracy in favor of Trump’s Iran escalations.

As the three cohosts cheered Trump’s rash behavior as strength, Sanders said:

SANDERS: You know, I can't think of anything dumber than allowing Congress to take over our foreign policy. They can't seem to manage to get much of anything done. I think the last thing we want to do is push powers into Congress' hands and take them away from the president. Any Democrat that doesn't understand that America is safer now that one of the most dangerous terrorists in the world is rotting in hell is completely naive and completely misses what we need to have in a foreign policy and the last thing I want to do is see them take power away from President Trump and put it into their own hands. I don't think anything could be worse for America than that.

Well, Sarah, there’s the little thing called the Constitution that puts the powers of war in Congressional hands, as Sen. Mike Lee explained on this same network last night.

But it speaks volumes about Huckabee Sanders and the three cohosts, including “I want to be a tough journalist” Ainsley Earhardt, that they were all willing to toss it aside in order to cheerlead for Trump.

You can watch four Fox News pundits happily trample on the U.S. Constitution - because Trump!