Todd Palin, the husband of former Alaska governor, vice presidential candidate and Fox News contributor Sarah Palin, wants a divorce after 31 years of marriage.

The Anchorage Daily News has the deets:

In a document filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, Todd Palin, 55, asked to dissolve the marriage, citing an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The divorce filing uses initials rather than full names, but identifies the couple’s marriage date and the birth date of their only child who is a minor, Trig Palin. The filing asks for joint legal custody of the child.

CNN notes some of the troubles the family has faced of late:

Bristol Palin was featured in MTV's "Teen Mom OG" last year -- she was pregnant during her mother's vice presidential campaign when she was 17 -- but announced her exit from the show in April, saying, "It took away my peace."

In 2018, the Palins' oldest child, 30-year-old Track Palin, was arrested on domestic violence charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. That case is ongoing. He had earlier pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing in a dwelling after being accused of breaking into his parents' home and assaulting Todd Palin.

(Palin image via screen grab)