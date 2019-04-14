Sarah Huckabee Sanders compounded Trump's lie, claiming he knew "nothing about Wikileaks," when she pretended that “clearly” Trump was joking all those times he showered love on Wikileaks.

On Fox News Sunday today, host Chris Wallace played a video montage of Trump saying, during the 2016 campaign, “I love WikiLeaks;” “This WikiLeaks, it’s like a treasure trove;” and “I love reading those WikiLeaks.” That was followed by a clip of Trump saying last week, “I know nothing about WikiLeaks, it’s not my thing.”

“How can the president say he knows nothing about WikiLeaks?” Wallace asked Sanders.

With a straight face, Sanders said, “Look, clearly, the president was making a joke during the 2016 campaign.”

Actually, what’s clear is that now the two of them are lying. Sanders even had the nerve to lie again a few moments later: “The president was making a joke during the campaign and was talking about the specifics of the case at that moment.”

Wallace, obviously not persuaded, said that “was a joke he made over and over again.”

But actually, even assuming Trump was joking, then he clearly knew enough about WikiLeaks to bring it up more than 100 times.

Wallace only played eight seconds of Trump loving on WikiLeaks but there was plenty more where that came from.

In 2017, MSNBC put together a mashup video that’s only “1/4 of the 140 times” NBC News found, according to anchor Stephanie Ruhle (although the MSNBC Twitter feed says there were 141 times). “And the number is probably greater than that,” she added. Indeed, ThinkProgress counted 164 times in the last month of the 2016 election. Those Trump “jokes” included comments such as, “Wikileaks is amazing. The stuff that’s coming out, it shows [Hillary Clinton is] a real liar;” “You see so much from these Wikileaks. You see so much. There’s so much;” and “Wikileaks releases documents exposing the massive international corruption of the Clinton machine, including 2,000 more emails just this morning.”

If those were jokes, then somebody really needs to sell Sanders a bridge in Brooklyn.

I’ll have more to say about Sanders’ shameful remarks in this interview in a later post.

Meanwhile, watch Sanders prove she's unworthy of being paid by taxpayers below, from the April 14, 2019 Fox News Sunday. Underneath is the MSNBC mashup from November 15, 2017. Whether she’s “only” shockingly gullible or horribly dishonest, Sanders has demonstrated that nobody should believe anything she says.