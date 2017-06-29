Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Donald Trump’s childish, sexist Twitter attacks on Mika Brzezinski and “Psycho” Joe Scarborough today by arguing that the most powerful man in the world feels “bullied” by their on-air criticisms of him.

In case you missed it, here’s what Huckabee Sanders thinks is presidential behavior.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski and Scarborough are the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, which has been quite critical of Trump. It just so happens that Sean Hannity went after Scarborough last night. But as unhinged as Hannity was, he did not make it particularly personal and he said nothing about Brzezinski’s looks.

Assuming that Trump got riled up by Hannity, it speaks volumes that he focused on Brzezinsk via a sexist attack and, reminiscent of one of his attacks on Megyn Kelly brought up bleeding.

Regardless of its origin, Trump’s vulgarity engendered a bipartisan backlash.

In response, Huckabee Sanders came up with some Trump Twitter Trope on Fox News today. In essence, her argument was that Brzezinski and Scarborough have “bullied” Trump and, as a result, his smears were justified and a sign of his strength:

Because this exchange is so emblematic of Trump’s assault on the media: portraying them as dangerous and his own thin-skinned bullying as greatness, I am providing almost the complete transcript of Huckabee Sanders’ comments on the subject during her much longer interview with Fox’s Bill Hemmer today:

HUCKABEE SANDERS: I don’t think that the president’s ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back. There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks – not just at him but to, frankly, everyone around him. People on that show have personally attacked me many times. This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media and the liberal elites within the media or Hollywood or anywhere else. HEMMER: I get it but is that necessary?



HUCKABEE SANDERS: I think what’s necessary is to push back on unnecessary attacks on the president, both personally – I’ve seen far worse things come out of that show – again, directed not just at the president but everyone around him. Personal attacks, mean, hateful attacks. And, again, this president isn’t gonna sit back and not push back and he’s gonna fight fire with fire and I think that’s exactly what he did today. HEMMER: I’ve heard that from you and I’ve heard that from him but it just seems like it is entirely more personal than needs to be and I’m wondering if you want to address that. HUCKABEE SANDERS: I think I have addressed that as much as I can in terms of the president, again, isn’t gonna be somebody who’s bullied and allows people, himself and those around him to be personally attacked. […] I mean, the outrageous attacks that take place on that show day in, day out – not just at the president and not against his policies, not against things that he’s pushing but they’re personal and they’re not just directed at him but at everyone around him. I’ve been called a lot of names on that show that don’t have anything to do with my beliefs or ideology or policy but they’re personal attacks.

The big problem with this argument is that while whining about Morning Joe’s personal attacks that are not about policy, Trump's tweet did the same thing. He did not mention a single thing either host said on the air (nor did Sanders) but merely whined that they speak “badly of me.”

Translation: Dear Leader Trump can’t tolerate being criticized.

If Hemmer noticed this underlying message, he did not mention it.

Watch Sanders defend the indefensible below, from the June 29, 2017 America’s Newsroom.