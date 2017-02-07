The Kremlin is not happy that Bill O'Reilly described Vladimir Putin as a "killer" during a Super Bowl interview with Donald Trump. The Russians are demanding an apology. But, judging from O'Reilly's snarky reply, he's not a Putin lover the way Trump is.

As we previously reported, O'Reilly questioned Trump's affection for Putin by saying, “He’s a killer, though. Putin’s a killer."

Many Americans were shocked by Trump's response: "We’ve got a lot of killers. What, you think our country’s so innocent?"

But the Kremlin was shocked, apparently, by O'Reilly's question. From Reuters:

"We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Well, Comrades, don't hold your breath. Reuters further reported:

"I'm working on that apology but it may take a little time," he said on Fox News late on Monday. "You might want to check in with me around ... 2023."

Watch O'Reilly discuss Putin with Trump below, from the Super Bowl interview that aired February 5, 2017.