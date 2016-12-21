Has Fox News lost the War on Christmas? How else to explain the spate of “Holiday” parties that have broken out at the nation’s Number One Network For Foisting Jesus Down America’s Throats?

Yesterday, Richard caught this tragic capitulation in the War on Christmas from Fox News’ Jackie Ibanez. Note that she seems to be referring to a “holiday party” for all of Fox News!

FOX Holiday Party 2016 in the books! pic.twitter.com/5j21MTgCqT — Jackie Ibanez (@JackieibanezFNC) December 20, 2016

One day before, Priscilla caught Fox News’ Outnumbered show hosting a – gasp! – “Holiday” party, too!

Say it ain’t so, Fox!