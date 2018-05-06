During his interview with Jeanine Pirro last night, Rudy Giuliani hinted that he’s not just working on behalf of Donald Trump but also “some of the people around him.”

Last night, I highlighted this statement by Giuliani because of his “defense” for his previous slips that he’s still not up to speed on the facts of a case he keeps talking about on television. But the last sentence also struck me as one that revealed more than he intended:

GIULIANI: I’m talking about the law and the conclusion. The facts – the facts, I’m still learning. This is 1.2 million documents. I’ve been in the case for two weeks, virtually one day in comparison to other people so I’m not an expert on the facts yet. I’m gettin’ there. But I am an expert on the law, particularly the campaign finance law. I’ve lived under it running for president. And the fact is, there is no way this is a campaign finance violation of any kind, nor was it a loan. It was an expenditure and this expenditure would have been made whether he was running for president or he wasn’t running for president and we can show that from the history of these two gentlemen. And Mr. Cohen has probably been the worst treated – and Mr. Manafort – in this case. The raids on their house – Comey got really offended when I said it was storm trooper tactics. I think the judge basically said that, maybe a little more eloquently than I did. But after all, I’m a litigator in there, fighting for my client and some of the people around him.

So, besides Trump, who else is Giuliani “fighting” for? Host Jeanine Pirro did not ask.

