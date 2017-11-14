This afternoon, a fifth woman came forward to accuse U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, this time alleging him of sexually assaulting her when she was 16. But guess which network didn’t cover it during the next hour?

The news broke during a press conference a few hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Moore to “step aside” from the race.

These latest allegations, from a woman named Beverly Young Nelson, are just as disturbing, if not more so, than the previous four women because unlike the others, Nelson accused Moore of refusing to take no for an answer. From The New York Times:

“I tried fighting him off, while yelling at him to stop, but instead of stopping, he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head onto his crotch,” Ms. Nelson said in a statement she issued at the news conference. She said Mr. Moore warned her that “no one will believe you” if she told anyone about the encounter in his car.

What are the chances that if this came out about a Democratic senator late in a campaign with big implications for Republicans holding its Senate majority that Fox would be so blasé about this latest bombshell? I know, I know, it’s ridiculous to even ask.

But with a Republican in the hot seat, it’s a whole different story for Fox. NewsHound Richard tweeted some revealing screen grabs. The Times’ email alert about Moore’s fifth accuser reached my inbox at 4:42. Richard's first tweet came out with the top stories at 5 PM ET. First, CNN and MSNBC:

Here's what Fox News and Fox Business wanted to talk about as the most important story of the day so far:

And here are the next two top stories from The Five, via Richard:

In fact, there were no stories about Moore on The Five.

Is Fox waiting for the White House talking points before deciding how it wants to address this latest bombshell?

Correction: I originally and erroneously reported that the New York Times broke the news about the fifth Moore accuser.